5 times Eva Mendes showed how proud she is of her Cuban heritage

If there is one thing we know about Eva Mendes, it’s that she is always showing us how proud she is of her heritage. The Hollywood star has shared some hilarious and relatable situations with her fans and followers, even including her family in some of her videos on social media.

Fans of the businesswoman are loving her videos, as they also agree with her Latino moments. Here are five times the actress has shared how proud she is of her Cuban side.

Eva got real about how Latina moms behave sometimes. “Is this a Cuban Mami thing or a universal Mami thing ? Se queja pero le gusta. Yo [amo] a mi Mami!” she wrote. “From one cuban to another…I love seeing you in all your cuban-ness!” one person commented.

The actress is aware Spanish is different for all Latin American countries, and she is proud of Cuban slang words and phrases. “I no espeaky espanish-I espeaky Cubano!” she wrote on social media, with one person agreeing, “Ya tu sabe! As my abuelita used to say “No me busques, que me vas a encontrar.”