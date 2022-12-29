5 times Eva Mendes showed how proud she is of her Cuban heritage

If there is one thing we know about Eva Mendes, it’s that she is always showing us how proud she is of her heritage. The Hollywood star has shared some hilarious and relatable situations with her fans and followers, even including her family in some of her videos on social media.
Fans of the businesswoman are loving her videos, as they also agree with her Latino moments. Here are five times the actress has shared how proud she is of her Cuban side.
Eva got real about how Latina moms behave sometimes. “Is this a Cuban Mami thing or a universal Mami thing ? Se queja pero le gusta. Yo [amo] a mi Mami!” she wrote. “From one cuban to another…I love seeing you in all your cuban-ness!” one person commented.
The actress is aware Spanish is different for all Latin American countries, and she is proud of Cuban slang words and phrases. “I no espeaky espanish-I espeaky Cubano!” she wrote on social media, with one person agreeing, “Ya tu sabe! As my abuelita used to say “No me busques, que me vas a encontrar.”
She loves sharing her Cuban inspirations in music and film! “Nothing like the Cuban Icon La Lupe for a jolt of inspiration,” she wrote about the Cuban singer. “She used to peel off the layers as she performed-physically and emotionally. So powerful. So fun!!!”
She enjoys teaching her husband Ryan Gosling about all things Cuban, including traditional dishes and Cuban slang. “Oye mis Latinos ! Tienen que oír esto!” Eva wrote, sharing a video of one of his husband’s interviews talking about Eva’s mom.
“Yo si soy Cubana ! Y tu?” Eva wrote, showing one of the most relatable things about being Latino. “Oye mira, si tu no lavas los platos, no eres Cubana. Si tu entras en tu cocina y no esta limpia, no eres Cubana,” she says in the video. Camila Cabello agreed commenting “Hahahahahahahahahaha” while someone else wrote, “That’s a Latin thing,” and “I’m with you. I always feel so accomplished when I wake up to a clean kitchen!”