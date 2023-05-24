Ryan Gosling received gifts from Margot Robbie every day on set: ‘From Barbie to Ken’

Ryan Gosling is sharing more details about the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie. The Hollywood star revealed that he became fast friends with Margot Robbie, as the actress helped him get into character by leaving him a gift every day on set.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Gosling said that he didn’t want to reveal too much about Ken, and decided to share his experience filming the movie. “She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming,” he said about Robbie.

“They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving,” the actor explained.

He also admitted that he never thought he would be taking on the role, however, he is proud of his performance. “Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list,” he confessed, adding, “So I thought I’d give it a shot.”

The actor previously revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Barbie’s screenplay was “the best script” he has ever read and went on to tell Variety that he felt like he was “seeing” himself in the role. “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”