Sylvester Stallone wants Ryan Gosling to be the new ‘Rambo’: ‘He loves the character’

Sylvester Stallone has revealed the Hollywood star who would be the perfect fit to play a new version of ‘Rambo.’ The 77-year-old actor explained why he thinks Ryan Gosling would be a good choice, admitting that he would give him the approval if a new film of the beloved character is to be made again.

During his latest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ Stallone talked about his first time meeting Gosling. “I met [Ryan] at a dinner,” he said. “Obviously, we are opposites. He’s good-looking. I’m not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn’t work at all.”

Stallone went on to reveal that they talked about Gosling’s love for ‘Rambo’ and his admiration for Stallone. “[Ryan] goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo, and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo, and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop. I’d vacation as Rambo,’” he said on the show.

“He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo,“ Stallone continued. “I thought, ‘You know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character,’” the actor declared, explaining that it could be good for new generations to meet the character.

However, Stallone shared one concern about Gosling playing Rambo in a new film. “I don’t know if anyone would say, ‘Hey, he’s too good-looking to be Rambo,’” the actor said. Stallone played the character for the first time in 1982 and went on to reprise the role in 2019.