Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes take their daughters to read books at the park

Ryan Gosling was recently spotted with his family in a Santa Barbara park. The Canadian actor, known for his charm and good looks, Eva Mendes and their daughters, were seen lounging around a fountain on a lazy Saturday afternoon, indulging in their love for books.

While Hollywood elites remain divided over the success and failures of Barbie, Ryan seems to have found solace in spending quality time with his loved ones. It is no secret that Ryan is dedicated to his family and has often spoken about how they mean the world to him.

Despite the ongoing buzz in Hollywood, Ryan is focused on his work and has been nominated for his third Oscar. The actor has repeatedly proved his mettle, and his talent continues to be appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Ryan’s wife, the mother of their two children, has come out to support her husband. She has been vocal about her admiration for Ryan and has stood by him through thick and thin.

During their family outing, Ryan captured sweet moments on his phone, taking pictures of his family in the park. He even managed to steal his daughter’s sweet kiss on the cheek.

Ryan Gosling’s popularity keeps growing

A recent study has analyzed the most Googled 2024 Oscar-nominated actors, revealing that no other than Ryan Gosling has claimed the top spot. The research was carried out by NoDepositRewards.com, which utilized the Google Keyword Planner tool to determine the search volume popularity of the 20 nominated actors and actresses.

Gosling beat out all the other nominees with an impressive average of 1,713,600 monthly Google searches. Despite the movie’s lead actress, Margot Robbie, being snubbed of a nomination for Best Actress, Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and his performance was highly appreciated by critics, who praised his perfect combination of comedic timing, vulnerability, and humorous musical performances.