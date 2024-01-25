Eva Mendes proves haters wrong after Ryan Gosling receives an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Eva Mendes is over the moon after her husband Ryan Gosling receives an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in “Barbie.” The film, which is the highest-grossing movie of 2023, received eight Oscar nominations.

In addition to praising the father of her daughters for his nomination for Best Supporting Actor, the former actress also called out the people who criticized Gosling’s casting as Ken.

Mendes shared a screenshot of a published opinion story on Instagram, which described Ryan as a “major cringe” in the movie. To prove the publication wrong, Eva wrote: “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people [were] trying to shame him for doing it.”

She continued, “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

“So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie 💕,” she concluded the post.

Ryan’s “Barbie” co-star and Supporting Actress Oscar nominee, America Ferrera, reacted to Eva’s post, saying: “I’m so grateful for how he showed up with his superstardom and continues to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented.”

As soon as Ryan was confirmed to portray Ken in the live-action film, Mendes showed her support in multiple ways. Although she never attended any of the red carpets and premieres of the blockbuster, she used her platform to highlight her husband’s numerous achievements.

While Gosling hasn’t shared anything about the critics, he did react after “Barbie’s” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie didn’t get nominations as Best Director and Best Actress.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history,” he added. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”