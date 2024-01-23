Becky G receives Oscar nomination for Best Original Song: Here’s her reaction!

Becky G recently expressed her excitement and gratitude upon hearing the news of her song “The Fire Inside,” featured in Eva Longoria’s film Flamin‘ Hot, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Becky G, whose real name is Rebbecca Marie Gomez, recorded the track that Diane Warren wrote. The artist and businesswoman took to her Instagram account to share her candid reaction with her fans. In a tearful video, she expressed how much the nomination meant and how proud she was of Warren.

“We’re nominated, guys, for an Oscar,” Becky G shared with tears. “And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart.”

“This is literally, like, one of my dreams coming true in front of the world. And so I just wanted to share that with you guys and say thank you, thank you.”

In the video’s caption, the star thanked Warren and Longoria for including her in this project, writing, “Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life.”

All about “The Fire Inside

“The Fire Inside” was written by Academy Award-nominated Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Golden Globe award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. “The Fire Inside,” is part of the motion picture soundtrack from Searchlight Pictures’ FLAMIN’ HOT, directed by Eva Longoria.

Becky G, who is a multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist showcases her solid and sultry voice with an empowering message and an upbeat fiery tempo.

The movie tells the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, who, as a Frito Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

