Selena Gomez shares adorable photo with her ‘little me’

Selena Gomez, 30, seems to be the best older sister! The global superstar is known for having a close bond with her half-little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, who is 9. They’ve had many viral moments together, and on Wednesday, she shared an elevator selfie with her “little me.”



Gomez and Gracie matched in a classy all-black look. No signs of where they were headed, but the elevator had the perfect mirror for a selfie. “I love my little me -she’s cooler than I’ll ever be,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star wrote.

Gracie and Gomez share the same mom, Mandy Teefey. Mandy welcomed Gracie into the world on June 12, 2013, with Gomez’s stepfather, Brian Teefey.

As noted by People, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, who was 20, was excited about Gracie’s arrival to earth from the beginning. She shared her mother’s pregnancy news on Twitter, writing, “I’m the happiest girl in the world!”



BESTIES FROM THE START

As Gracie grows up, their bond will change and strengthen, but even with a nearly 20-year age gap, they are extremely close. Gracie has joined her on the red carpet, even attending the 2023 Golden Globes in January.



She first joined Gomez in 2019 for the premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Gomez said Gracie was a natural. “I looked at her before we stepped on, and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand, and I’ll take you off immediately.’ And she’s like, ‘K,’ and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers,” Gomez said on BBC One’s music show Sounds. “I’m standing there, and I’m like, ‘Gracie, get me in the picture too,’” she quipped.

