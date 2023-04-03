Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie dress up as Taylor Swift and enjoy sweet moment mid-concert

Selena Gomez proved she is a supportive friend! The 30-year-old actress attended Taylor Swift’s latest show in Arlington, Texas, with none other than her 9-year-old sister Gracie. The pair had a lot of fun dancing and singing along at the highly anticipated Eras Tour, and they even planned their outfits together, inspired by the 33-year-old singer.

Taylor took a moment to say hello to Gracie and Selena, while she performed her fan-favorite song ‘22.’ The singer can be seen in a viral clip posted online, handing over her hat to Gracie, while she gives her a friendship bracelet.

This is soo emeotional to me, because Taylor is handing Selena’s sister, Gracie, 22 hat as she’s literally dressed up as past Taylor and Taylor could literally see her past self in her, idk if i was Taylor i would start crying honestly



“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” Selena wrote on Instagram.

Fans of the two musicians were thrilled to see Selena channeling Taylor’s ‘Folklore’ era, wearing the iconic white cardigan, and completing the look with her hair pulled back. It seems Gracie also planned her outfit carefully, as she was spotted wearing a bright purple dress, reminiscent of the ‘Speak Now’ era, paired with heart sunglasses, identical to Taylor’s ‘22’ glasses.

The two sisters can be seen jumping with excitement singing along to Taylor’s songs from the VIP section. Fans also pointed out that Selena’s dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, was accompanying the pair, wearing a black T-shirt with the words ‘Proud Swiftie Dad.’

“I really love how Selena has always been so proud and supportive towards Taylor like my heart can’t handle this,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I would be freaking out if Selena Gomez was behind me,” adding “Friendship goals.”