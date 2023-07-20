Marc Anthony shares a sweet photo of his baby with ‘uncle’ David Beckham

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have been careful about sharing photos of their newborn son on social media but recently made an exception. On July 19th, Marc shared a heartwarming picture of Baby Muñiz Ferreira with David Beckham, who they consider an “uncle” to the baby.

Despite not being related by blood, Marc holds David in high esteem and considers him like a brother; therefore, David is an “honorary uncle” to the child.

Through his account, the “Vivir mi vida” performer posted a photograph where David Beckham is seen completely smitten during his first encounter with the couple’s baby. In the snapshot, the president of Inter Miami is seen kissing the baby’s tiny foot while the little one peacefully rests on the bed, wearing a green-striped outfit. “Uncle David came to visit us. What a blessing,” Marc wrote alongside the post.

One detail that didn’t go unnoticed by the couple’s fans was that the baby, presumed to be a boy, was resting on a Givenchy blanket, a prestigious luxury brand. The brand name was embroidered on the blanket, leading some to think it might be the baby’s name. However, up until now, the couple has not revealed their child’s name. In fact, this image is one of the few they have shared, as they have been cautious to protect their privacy..

Recently, Marc and Nadia enjoyed a splendid evening with David Beckham during the presentation of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Last weekend, the singer and the model attended the bustling sports event held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was their first public appearance as a couple since welcoming their first child together in mid-June.

©@nadiaferreira



Marc and Nadia with Messi and Beckham

Will David Beckham be Nadia and Marc Anthony’s baby godfather?

Although it’s still early to talk about the godparents for Baby Muñiz Ferreira’s baptism, Nadia and Marc are likely considering David Beckham for the role, given that he was a groomsman at their wedding. In addition, Marc is the godfather of David and Victoria Beckham’s younger children, Cruz and Harper.

Their endearing friendship has not only stood the test of time but has also extended to their family circles, making it all the more probable that David Beckham might play a special role as the godfather once again..