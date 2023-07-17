Marc Anthony Makes Appearance At Expo West To Celebrate Growth Of Plant-Based Energy Drink "OCA"©GettyImages
Marc Anthony and his wife attend Messi’s Inter Miami debut

Marc Anthony appeared thrilled to welcome Lionel Messi to Miami

By Maria Loreto -New York

Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira attended one of the most important sporting events of the year. The two, who welcomed their child earlier this year, were spotted at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami C.F. debut.

Marc and Nadia appeared excited to be a part of such a historic occasion, sharing various posts and stories on social media. Marc’s Instagram post shows a black and white photo of Messi, David Beckham, Nadia and himself, with a caption that reads “Welcome Messi,” in Spanish. In his Instagram stories, he shared some videos of the historic moment, including a clip alongside the entrepreneur David Grutman where they’re both looking at the camera and say “He’s right there!” The camera then cuts to the field and shows Messi walking in, as the crowds lose their minds.

Marc’s wife, Nadia, appeared equally excited, sharing clips and photos of the moment when Messi was introduced to the stadium. She wore pink pants, a tight white top and a black jacket, matching the colors of the Inter Miami soccer team. For his part, Marc wore a white button up shirt, jeans and a leather jacket.

Marc and Nadia’s baby

Marc and Nadia got married earlier this year. They also welcomed their baby and have remained very private about their personal lives, rarely sharing images. While the sex of the baby is unknown, many members of the media believe they had a boy. The most recent post of the baby was an Instagram story shared by Nadia, where the baby’s adorable legs are covered in a onesie that depicts a bear on each foot.

