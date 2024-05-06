At what time does the Met Gala Red Carpet begin?

The first Monday in May has arrived, and with it, the Met Gala. With its extravagant themes, A-list attendees, and iconic red carpet-moments, it’s a night that fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate.

Of course, the red carpet itself is central to this spectacle—a runway where celebrities showcase their interpretation of the year’s theme with jaw-dropping couture. But when does this glamorous parade of fashion and celebrity begin?

©GettyImages



François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault arrive to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

The Met Gala red carpet officially kicks off at 5:30 p.m. E.T. Hosted annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this event marks the beginning of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition.

As the clock strikes half-past five, cameras flash, and the world’s attention turns to The Met’s grand steps, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the stars. Fans of the show can tune in to E! News or Vogue’s official channels.

Met Gala Behind the Scenes

While the red carpet action starts in the early evening, preparations begin long before. Media personnel set up their equipment and stake their positions hours ahead, ensuring they capture every moment as celebrities make their grand entrances.

How many hours does the Met Gala last?

One of the unique aspects of the Met Gala is its fluid schedule. Unlike other red-carpet events with strict timelines, the Met Gala operates on celebrity time. While the official start time is 5:30 p.m., there isn’t a set end time. Celebrities are known for arriving fashionably late, adding an element of unpredictability to the proceedings.

©GettyImages



Maluma arrives to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Speaking of Fashionably Late

Regarding the Met Gala, being fashionably late is not just acceptable; it’s almost expected. Iconic late arrivals, such as Beyoncé in 2015 and Rihanna on numerous occasions, have become legendary moments in Met Gala history. In 2023, Rihanna, accompanied by A$AP Rocky, made a dramatic entrance around 10 p.m.

What does Anna Wintour think about tardiness?

When it comes to late arrivals, Rihanna has a master’s degree. Even Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, humorously acknowledged that Rihanna is exempt from the punctuality rule. The Barbadian singer consistently pushes the boundaries of fashion and timing, solidifying her status as a Met Gala icon. Wintour also has a special place for the singer in her heart.