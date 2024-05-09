Katherine Schwarzenegger shades Met Gala with throwback photo of it when it was ‘chic and classy’

Katherine Schwarzenegger is not a fan of the Met Gala. In a story shared on Instagram, the author and media personality posted an image of her mother Maria Shriver attending the 2001 Met Gala. She paired the ophoto with a comment, throwing some shade at the gala and what it has become in recent years according to her opinion.

Schwarzenegger shared a post that her mother had shared on her stories. The original post was made up of multiple photos of Shriver at the Met Gala from 2001, including photos with her parents and her cousin Caroline Kennedy. “It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night,” she captioned the post. “Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?”

Her daughter appears to prefer when the event back when it was more lowkey, writing, “When the met gala was chic and classy.” Schwarzenegger’s story expired shortly afterward, and she made no further comments.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s decision to demolish a historic home

Earlier this year, the public learned that Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt had demolished a historic home in Los Angeles. The building was designed by Emiel Becsky and architect Craig Elwood, and was featured in publications and tours dues to its Modernist design.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt demolished the lot and are now building a home there designed by Ken Ungar.