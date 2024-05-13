Chris Pratt reveals his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is obsessed with Usher: ‘I can’t blame her’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are big fans of Usher. The 44-year-old Hollywood star revealed that his wife “knows every word” of Usher’s hit song ‘My Way’ and explained how he found out the singer is her “hall pass.”

“I didn’t even know that until we were doing a little road trip and she started putting on Usher,” he said during his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitting that he “can’t blame her” for knowing “every word” of the popular song.

“And man, she knows every single word, so I guess Usher’s her hall pass. I can’t blame her,” he said to the publication. Katherine previously proved she is a fan of the singer, after showing her excitement during the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February.

The actor shared a video on Instagram at the time, which shows Katherine singing and dancing along while watching the show at home. “When Usher sang “Don’t leave your girl around me” was he talking to me?” he wrote on Instagram, with fans describing the clip as “the absolute best.”

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in 2019 and share two daughters. The actor is also known to be a good friend of Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger after he was welcomed into the family. The ‘Terminator’ star recently talked about his relationship with Chris, during an episode of Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger

“They fit really well together and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other,” Arnold said, revealing that he is “really happy that my daughter has found” Chris. “They found each other,” he added.