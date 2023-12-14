Chris Pratt shares rare photo of daughters Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is sharing a sweet tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, just in time for her 34th birthday. The celebrity couple is going strong in their marriage, with the Hollywood star writing a heartwarming message and sharing a rare photo of their two daughters.

The pair are also known for keeping their personal life private. However, this time Chris decided to share a glimpse of their family life on social media. “Happy birthday to my wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado [and] confidant,” the actor wrote.

“You light up our world,“ he declared on Instagram. “We’d be lost without you. We love you so much.” Chris is also very close with Katherine’s family, as her mom Maria Shriver commented on the post. “Yes we would all be lost without her what joy she brings to the world,” she wrote, adding, “Beautiful post Chris.”

The actor shared a carousel of photos with Katherine, including one where they can be seen posing while on a boat ride, and another one of her smiling while holding their two daughters Lyla and Eloise in her arms.

Chris also reposted a short clip with Katherine and her mom, where the family can be seen singing her happy birthday before she blows out the candles. “Make a wish,” Maria wrote.

“You are my everything, and I marvel at who you are: a heart that knows no bounds, a caring loving nature who cares for everyone, a smart creative mind, and a beauty that is magical. Wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, cousin, a human being that seems to make our world and everyone’s else’s world more joyful! Thank you for being you,” she added.