Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrates her mom’s birthday with adorable throwback

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sending a sweet shout out to her mom, Maria Shriver, on her birthday. In a new Instagram post, Schwarzenegger shared various images, including a photo of herself and her mother taken some years ago. She paired them all with a touching message, sharing the close bond she and her mother share.

The birthday post kicks off with a photo of herself and her mom, taken back when Schwarzenegger was a young girl and wore Simba sweaters. Other photos show Shriver and her children, Patrick, Christopher, and Christina, and Shriver holding on to her granddaughters,Eloise and Lyla. “Happy birthday queen mother!!” she wrote in the caption. “You are perfection! Best mama, best mama g and best human. I love you, admire you and respect you immensely. Feel all the love today and every single day! Happy happy!”

Shriver is celebrating her 68th birthday today, and appears to have spent the occasion surrounded by her loved ones.

Schwarzenegger revealed she likes to wear matching clothes with her mother and her sister

Shriver’s tight bond with her granddaughters

In a new interview, Schwarzenegger spoke about her mother and her tight relationship with her grandkids. Schwarzenegger recently launched a clothing collaboration with Cleobella, quoting some inspiration from her mom and her daughter, who often wear matching clothes. “My mom and my older daughter, Lyla, try to do everything matching. So I'm really excited as we go into this holiday season that they have another outfit to be matching in, because they are very connected in that way.”

Schwarzenegger explains that she also has matching outfits for her two daughters. “So these matching outfits make a very easy milestone moment of them also entering into their own personalities, which reminds me a lot of my sister and I as we were growing up,” she said “Also just documenting everything as a mom is fun.”