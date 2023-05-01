Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s ‘very proud’ of son in law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proud of his son in law, Chris Pratt. The politician and actor took to social media to share a review of Pratt’s latest and awaited film, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” praising Pratt’s work and showing how sweet their relationship is.

©GettyImages



Katherine Schwarzenegger and Pratt at the Guardians of the Galaxy premiere

“I saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 last night and WOW,” wrote Schwarzenegger. “Chris Pratt you crushed it. A non-stop perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you,” concludes the tweet. His tweet wasn’t the only encouragement Pratt received from his family, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, also sharing a sweet and encouraging post.

Her message was shared on Instagram and a photo of herself and her husband on the red carpet and a video of him onstage alongside his cast and crew. “Proudest wifey alert! Laughed and cried last and watched my husband in awe of his journey with this amazing movie and group of people who all have such deep love and respect for one another. Such a beautiful thing to see,” she wrote.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is one of the most popular and well received series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and arguably the most significant role in Pratt’s career. Since his casting in the year 2014, Pratt became one of Hollywood’s leading action stars.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Pratt called Guardians 3 his “darkest role emotionally.” “This was an excellent opportunity to flex some different muscles, while still subverting those dramatic choices,” he said.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premieres this May 5th in theaters.