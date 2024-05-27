Shakira’s youngest son, Sasha, honors mom’s Colombian roots by singing a tune by Camilo

Milan and Sasha, Shakira’s kids, definitely inherited her musical talent. This weekend they showcased it once again at a special school event, with Shakira cheering them on as their biggest fan. The boys, 11 and 9, performed for their classmates and parents. While both were great, Sasha stole the show with a heartwarming performance that highlighted his similarities to his mom when it comes to singing.

Sasha, ﻿Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s youngest son, honored his mom’s Colombian roots by performing “Manos de Tijera” by Camilo. Sasha captivated the attendees, playing the piano and singing with a smile and deep emotion. He not only demonstrated that he shares a similar vocal tone to his mother, but also her gestures while singing.

Previously, Shakira had mentioned that her youngest son enjoys playing the piano and guitar. Now, we see how he has developed and nurtured his talent through classes at the prestigious Let it Beat! music school, where he and his brother Milan have been studying since they moved to Miami last year.

Like Sasha, Milan also had a performance, though not solo. The eldest son of the “Puntería” singer has shown his love for the drums and is part of a rock group with his friends.

Milan made his big debut last March during a recital at the same school, sporting a punk hairstyle. On this occasion, he was seen with shorter hair but again showed his talent with his rocker look, complete with black eyeliner, a sleeveless black shirt, and a long chain around his neck.

©@shakiracarla



Milan and his debut as a drummer for a rock band

Following their mom’s path

Thanks to their mom’s career, Milan and Sasha are familiar with the music world. Though just starting their first concerts, their musical journey began at home. Last year, during their move from Spain to Miami, the boys worked with Shakira on the song “Acróstico.” They are already expecting royalties and plan to save the money to buy a car when they’re old enough to drive.

©@shakira



Shakira and her kids

Additionally, Milan writes songs. Shakira revealed that during her separation from the boys’ father, Milan turned to songwriting to cope and express his feelings. “He wrote two beautiful songs during the separation process that would make anyone cry,” the Colombian singer shared in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.