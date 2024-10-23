Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son, Reign, debuts a trendy wavy hairdo

Reign Disick loves to change things up when it comes to his image. This Halloween, the 9-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, rocked a new look, which he debuted at the family's Halloween party.

Khloé Kardashian hosted the youngest of the family to enjoy a day of spooky activities, including slime, painting, and munching on delicious treats. While the decoration was impressive, what caught fans' attention was Reign's cool kid look, which featured silver chain necklaces, a red Balenciaga sweatshirt, and a trendy wavy hairdo.

© Khloé Kardashian Reign Disick

Disick, who for many years had long hair and now is known for sporting buzz cuts and mohawks, is now showing his pre-teen attitude, perhaps influenced by his older brother Mason.

© @masondisick Penelope and Mason Disick

Khloé Kardashian took to social media to share a video of Reign's look, saying he was dressed like "Nobody."

"You're Reign Disick!" Kardashian said. "Yes you are. That's your name. You look like a legend."

Khloé Kardashian also shared a glimpse of True Thompson, 6, Dream Kardashian, 7, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5, playing and greeting their grandma Kris Jenner, who arrived in a sexy Snow White mini dress.

"Oh my gosh, look who walked over!" Khloé Kardashian said. "It is Snow White." Kris replied, "This is for you, True. I don't do this for just anybody."

In May, Mason Disick joined Instagram. His famous aunts were quick to comment on his first posts to mark the occasion. “I still can’t believe Mason is on IG,” Kim Kardashian wrote, inviting her followers to follow him. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé Kardashian commented, adding, “You’re really on Instagram.”

© GrosbyGroup 2018 Kourtney and her son Mason Disick had a twinning moment in matching outfits. Kourtney rocked the lock with Doc Martens and a Louis Vuitton outfit.

“I can’t believe my [Mason Disick] is on insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager,” Khloé went on to say. Mason’s mom, Kourtney, also had something to say. “My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” she stated, adding emotional emojis and a red heart.

In 2022, Kourtney demonstrated her protective instincts as a mother by shutting down media attention after multiple fake accounts impersonated Mason. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she declared. “I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kourtney added, talking directly to “any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you.”