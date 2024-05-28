Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian react to Mason Disick’s update: ‘I can’t believe this is happening’

One of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family is stepping into the spotlight. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney are sharing their reactions to Mason Disick joining social media and giving fans a glimpse of his life on Instagram.

“I still can’t believe Mason is on IG,” Kim wrote, inviting her followers to follow him. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé Kardashian commented, adding, “You’re really on Instagram.” The famous sisters are feeling nostalgic, as Mason is growing up.

“I can’t believe my [Mason Disick] is on insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager,” Khloé went on to say. Mason’s mom, Kourtney, also had something to say. “My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” she stated, adding emotional emojis and a red heart.

His dad Scott Disick showed love in the comments, under a photo of Mason with his brother Reign. Back in 2022, Kourtney proved to be a protective mom, after shutting down media attention following multiple fake accounts impersonating Mason.

“After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she declared at the time. “I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kourtney added, talking directly to “any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you.”

She also took a moment to speak her mind about the imposter spreading all the rumors, using Mason as a way to become viral on Twitter and Instagram. “And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”