Kim Kardashian might soon qualify to have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, one of Hollywood, California’s most recognizable tourist attractions, is proof of the entertainment industry’s rich history. This historic landmark boasts over 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars, spanning 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. Each star commemorates the achievements of actors, directors, producers, musicians, theatrical/musical groups, and even fictional characters. Yet, amidst this glittering constellation of fame, one notable absence stands out: the Kardashian family.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a pilgrimage site for approximately 10 million visitors each year, is a dream for many celebrities. To have one’s name etched into these hallowed sidewalks is a testament to a lasting legacy and significant contributions to the entertainment industry. However, this honor is not easily attained. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has strict criteria, recognizing individuals who have made substantial contributions to entertainment, whether in front of or behind the camera.

The Kardashians, especially Kim Kardashian, are among the most popular reality TV stars globally. Their fame stems from their personalities, public presence, and the influential reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and now “The Kardashians” on HULU.

Despite their immense popularity, the family’s achievements in reality television do not align with the traditional criteria set by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for Walk of Fame stars. Historically, the Chamber has reserved this honor for those who excel in more conventional entertainment roles.

A New Chapter for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s foray into acting could potentially redefine her status in relation to the Walk of Fame. In the twelfth season of the acclaimed series American Horror Story, she shares the screen with Emma Roberts, stepping into a more traditional entertainment role. Titled ‘Delicate,’ this season is a departure from Kim’s usual reality TV persona, based on Danielle Valentine’s book ‘Delicate Condition.’

Kim Kardashian’s role in “American Horror Story” was announced on April 10, 2023, with the season premiering later that year. Despite challenges like the WGA writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production eventually resumed and wrapped in January 2024. The season’s first part premiered on September 20, 2023, with the second part set to debut on April 3, 2024.

This role could qualify Kim Kardashian for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If she receives critical acclaim and demonstrates her talent as an actress, she might meet the criteria established by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. This shift from reality TV to scripted acting could be significant enough to secure her a place among Hollywood’s most revered figures.

Other celebrities without a star on the Walk of Fame

Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna and many more celebs doesn’t own a star for multiple reasons. Whether you have an Oscar, Grammy, or any other significant award, requiring a star is not a simple process.

A candidate must be nominated, consent to the nomination, and pay $40,000 for the star. They must also pass a thorough examination of their career, awards, and charity work and then attend a public ceremony for the star’s unveiling within five years of their nomination.