Kim and Khloé Kardashian react to Caitlyn Jenner’s comments: ‘It hurts me too’

Kris Jenner also commented on the topic after learning what Caitlyn had to say about her.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are sharing their thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner’s comments, made during her docuseries released in November 2023. The two sisters opened up about the subject during the new season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ where they revealed that they received a lot of attention and comments of concern from their loved ones after the docuseries was released.

In a confessional for season 5 of the reality series, Kim revealed that they got “so many text messages” asking if their feelings were “hurt.” However, when it comes to Kim, she has nothing but positive things to say about Caitlyn, despite her calling her a “calculated” person.

“I had such a great stepdad who raised me,” Kim said. “So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had.” Meanwhile, Khloé revealed that she felt “hurt” by the comments.

The ‘Good American’ businesswoman said that Caitlyn “is completely free to do whatever she wants.” But she thinks her intentions were not the best; “I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

“This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too,” Khloé declared. Kris Jenner also commented on the topic, with Caitlyn saying on the docuseries that she wanted “to be more than just a housewife.” To which Kris agreed; “Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. OK, kill me.”

