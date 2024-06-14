Kim Kardashian turns up the heat in black cut-out bikini and gold jewelry

Kim Kardashian is preparing for a summer launch. The reality star and businesswoman is getting ready for summer with the release of a new set of swimsuits for her brand, and online users are already sharing their excitement after seeing Kim modeling the new design, which features a cut-out that accentuates her figure.

Kim took to social media to share a photo in a black bikini with a blurry effect. “Something new is coming soon,” she teased in a different post, revealing that there will be some sparkly designs in the upcoming collection.

The star paired the sultry look with a dramatic makeup look, adding a smokey eye and styling her hair straight for the photoshoot. She can also be seen wearing a gold statement necklace. The photos seem to have been taken before her hairstyle transformation, as she is sporting her signature brunette hair, before going platinum blonde just days before the 2024 Met Gala.

Kim is currently booked and busy, not just with her fashion brand, but also with her latest fashion collaborations and with her Hulu reality series ‘The Kardashians.’ The businesswoman has been sharing more about her personal life and her inner circle during the latest episodes of the show, revealing that Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez are two of her closest friends, as the pair were present for her intimate birthday party.

The former first daughter and the media personality were both seated close to Kim during the birthday dinner, showing their support for the reality star and celebrating with her family members and the rest of her closest friends.