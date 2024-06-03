Kim Kardashian shares photo with North, Chicago and Kris Jenner; ‘My girls’

Kim Kardashian is enjoying the moments alongside some of the most important people in her life. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian celebrated the women in her life, sharing a photo alongside her daughters North and Chicago, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

The post is made up of three images. The first shows Kardashian alongside Jenner, Chicago, and North. They appear to be dressed for a formal occasion, with Jenner wearing a matching brown outfit made out of a jacket and some pants. Kardashian wears a white dress with some silver jewelry, North wears a white outfit made out of matching silken pants and a top, some sunglasses, and her hair braided. Lastly, Chicago is also wearing a matching outfit made out of a denim jacket and jeans.

The next photos show Kardashian and her daughters, and the last shows a sweet moment between Kardashian and Chicago, with her daughter leaning close to give her a kiss. “My girls,” Kardashian captioned the post.

©GettyImages



Kim and her kids in New York City

Kardashian’s comments following Caitlyn Jenner’s statements

In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” the Kardashian-Jenner family reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s involvement in a new documentary exploring the Kardashians.

“I had such a great stepdad who raised me,” said Kim. “So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had.”

In the case of Khloe Kardashian, she seemed to be a little less forgiving of Caitlyn’s involvement with the documentary. “I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light,” she said. “I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”