Kim Kardashian reveals what she told divorce lawyer Laura Wasser after Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian has gone through three divorces, and she’s had high-power attorney Laura Wasser by her side for two. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star opened up about their close relationship, revealing that she told Wasser after Kris Humphries, to “never” let her do it again.



Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were infamously married for 72 days

In the May 30 episode, Kardashian is grabbing dinner with American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy, and her momager, Kris Jenner. Murphy pitched a show to Kim where she would play the world’s “best, most expensive divorce lawyer” who manages an all-female firm.

As they discussed some ideas for the show, the Skims founder reflected on the time she’s spent with Wasser. “I mean there’s even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I’m just like, ‘Don’t ever let me do this again!’” she shared.

Kardashian, who may soon qualify to have a Hollywood star on the walk of fame, has been married three times, first to music producer Damon Thomas, then to the Humphries and most recently to Kanye West. Wasser and Kim’s relationship goes back to the NBA player, which infamously lasted 72 days in 2011. She would have her back again in 2021 with her divorce from the rapper.



Kim and Kanye split in 2021 after saying “I Do” in 2014

While Wasser was happy to take on the case, she didn’t forget what Kardashian had told her the last time. “Then the next [divorce], she would be like ‘Hi, you reminded me last time, don’t ever let you do this again,” Kardashian explained.

Having guided her through two divorces, Kardashian said that Wasser helps her stay away from bad relationships because she knows enough. “She just is like so funny,” Kim said with a laugh.

Wasser will likely serve as inspiration for Kardashian’s new show. Deadline revealed the news on December 2023 that the legal drama series would hit Hulu. According to the outlet, they had already started preliminary casting, with the idea that three other actresses would play Kardashian’s glamorous and successful law partner, with an A-list actor to play her onscreen love interest.

As for when we can expect the show, they were reportedly aiming to start production in late 2024 with eyes on an early 2025 premiere, according to Deadline insiders. By the time the show airs, Kardashian may be a lawyer in real life. She said in 2023, she would likely take the bar in February 2025.