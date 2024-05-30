Kris Jenner opens up about 25-year age-gap with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are a solid couple. The two, who recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, traveled to Paris, France, and opened up about their “special” dynamic.

Jenner and Gamble at the 2022 Met Gala

In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” Jenner discussed her relationship with Gamble, and how at first she was afraid to enter a relationship with someone 25 years younger than her. “I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?” she said in a confessional. “I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It’s a f---ing big number, but it’s a number!”

Jenner revealed that she and Gamble have been together for close to a decade and are still having fun together. “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time.”

Jenner and Gamble’s history

Jenner and Gamble first connected in 2014, while the two attended the party of a friend in common in Ibiza. The romance blossomed easily, with the two starting to date shortly after and remaining together ever since.

In 2015, Gamble made his debut on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” with Jenner’s daughters sharing their concern over their age gap. “I’m worried about Mom a little bit,” said Kim Kardashian in an episode. “She doesn’t listen to me when I’m like, ‘You know, you should really take it slow’ … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don’t want her to rush into anything.”