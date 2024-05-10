Kris Jenner discusses possibility of retirement in new interview

Kris Jenner is one of the reasons why The Kardashians have created one of the world’s biggest media empires. The mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob, has helped maintain the family relevant through years of reality television, while also helping them boost their individual careers. In a new interview, Jenner addressed the possibility of retiring, and whether that was in her plans.

©GettyImages



Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble at the Met Gala

In an appearance on the radio show “This Life of Mine with James Corden,” Jenner discussed retirement and what she had learned from her mother, who retired at the age of 82.

“Because my mom retired when she was 82 and she talks about her job every single day when we’re together, and she will say to me, ‘Oh, my job kept me young, and with purpose, and with joy,’” she said, making it clear that retirement wasn’t in the cards for her, at least, not now.

Jenner explained that work keeps her young, equipping her with skills that she uses in her day to day life. “It’s finding solutions for things. It’s your organizational skills. It’s your people skills. It’s the love of life,” she said. “It’s, you know, having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love.”

©GettyImages



Jenner and her family

Jenner opens up about her health

Yesterday, the reality TV show “The Kardashians” shared a preview of its upcoming season. In it, Jenner reveals that in her last medical scan, doctors had found a tumor.

“I had my scan. They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor,” she said emotionally to her partner Corey Gamble and Khloé. The trailer reveals little else regarding Jenner’s health, expecting viewers to tune in to learn a fuller picture of the news.

The new season premieres this May 23rd.