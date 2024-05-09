Kris Jenner reveals she has a ‘little tumor’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always been known for their openness in sharing their lives with the public. From their relationships to their business ventures, they have never been shy about letting their millions of fans in on their lives. As the fifth season of “The Kardashians” approaches, viewers can expect an emotional rollercoaster ride as the family confronts some of their most challenging health scares to date.

The newly released trailer for the upcoming season features the well-known personalities of Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, each offering sneak peeks into their busy lives. However, amidst all the glamour, there is an unmistakable feeling of tension when Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch, takes center stage.

The trailer turns somber as Kris Jenner shares a deeply personal revelation during a consultation with her doctor. With tears welling up in her eyes, she discloses, “I had my scan. They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor.” The gravity of her words is reflected in the concerned reaction of her partner, Corey Gamble, and daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

The trailer also hints at emotional moments involving her daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. As Kylie breaks down in tears, Kendall offers her support amidst the scary news.

While the teaser leaves much to the imagination, it’s clear that Season Five will delve into the complexities of navigating health challenges in the spotlight. This latest chapter promises to be one of the most intimate for a family accustomed to sharing their triumphs and tribulations with the world.

As the premiere of Season Five on Hulu approaches on May 23, fans can look forward to watching the Kardashian-Jenners face their fears, support each other, and emerge even stronger.