Kris Jenner announces the unexpected death of her sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner is mourning the death of her younger sister, Karen Houghton. She died at the age of 65. Jenner shared a tribute on social media, sharing the news with the world and some of her feelings of grief regarding the unexpected death of Houghton.

Jenner shared photos of Houghton taken over the years, including photos of her alone, alongside Jenner, and family, and Kourtney Kardashian when she was a little girl. “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” wrote Jenner. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Jenner shared some of her sister’s best qualities, and reflected on life. “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together,” continued Jenner.

“Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Kris Jenner at this year’s amfAR Palm Beach Gala

Jenner’s family and friends are supporting her during this difficult time

Jenner’s post was met with love and support on social media, with many of her family members and closest friends writing messages. "I love you mommy,” wrote her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner.

According to TMZ, Houghton died due to natural causes. She was Jenner’s only sister, with both sharing parents MJ and Robert Houghton.