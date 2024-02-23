Bianca Censori debuts bob haircut and wispy bangs at Milan Fashion Week

Bianca Censori is changing up her look. The wife of Kanye West and Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy debuted a new hairstyle in Italy, keeping it short and rocking new wispy bangs. The celebrity couple attended the Marni fashion show in Milan, as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Bianca and Kanye posed for photos after arriving at the show, with Bianca wearing one of her signature revealing ensembles, featuring a black leather bodysuit and pink boots. Meanwhile, the rapper wore an all-black outfit, including black sneakers and matching gloves.

Apart from her new hairstyle, Bianca is known for having fun with her looks, including her latest blonde last year, rocking a pixie cut. Before being romantically linked with the rapper, Bianca wore her hair long in loose waves, making a dramatic change that went hand-in-hand with her latest fashion choices.

The pair was all smiles during Milan Fashion Week, with Kanye engaging in casual conversations with the rest of the guests, while Bianca posed for photos, sitting front row at the show. The celebrity couple seems to be happier than ever since their rumored split last year, with Bianca spending some quality time with her family in Australia, while Kanye was spending time with his daughter North in Dubai.

However, the pair quickly reunited in Dubai before traveling to the U.S. and attending multiple events in Miami and Los Angeles ahead of Kanye’s latest musical release. The couple are now back in Europe, making recent public appearances in Italy and sharing some PDA, with Bianca recently supporting Kanye at his ‘Vultures’ event.