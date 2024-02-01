Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have dinner together in L.A: Was Bianca Censori with them?

It seems Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on amicable terms, following their recent reunion at their son Saint’s basketball game, and their latest outing in Los Angeles, accompanied by their daughter North West.

The former celebrity couple had an awkward encounter last week while cheering for their son, with the reality star sitting separately from the rapper, and having a brief conversation before keeping their distance. However, this time the pair were photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu, with their daughter and her school friends.

The rare outing marks an important step for the two stars, as their controversial divorce made multiple headlines in recent years. And while online users are surprised at their latest reunion, many are wondering about Bianca Censori, who is Kanye’s new wife and is known to keep him accompanied at all times.

Bianca has previously been spotted hanging out with Kanye and Kim’s children, most recently with North during their Disneyland adventure. But this time the Australian architect was nowhere to be seen, as it seems she wanted to give the former couple space, while they spent quality time with North.

The rapper is also preparing for the release of his new album ‘Vultures,’ and his family showed their support, including North and her friends, who wore merch from the upcoming album and were photographed wearing ‘Vultures’ shirts outside the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye wore all-black ensembles, with the reality star pairing a black bandeau top with a long skirt, heeled boots, and a matching coat. The rapper was photographed wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, black boots, and his signature face coverage.