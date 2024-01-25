Kanye West shows North’s creativity in adorable new video

Kanye West is proud of his daughter. In a new video, he shared just how much he and North West have in common, with him proudly showing off a storyboard for one of the music videos North would like to make in the future.

The clip was shared on West’s social media, and shows North’s elaborate storyboard as she narrates every scene and major beat in the music video. The video shows various photos pasted on the walls, with there having some text underneath that explain what’s going on. As the video kicks off, North appears to record the wall, closing in on a photo of a Lamborghini and some basketball players and says, “I’m in my Lamborghini, driving to basketball practice, and I’m driving in the front seat, and I’m just by myself.”

“Then it’s all my friends and vultures, my merch and then, like, one vulture is flying around,” she continued. One location that is featured prominently in her story is the restaurant Nobu. “And then I drive over to Nobu, and it’s getting night, it’s almost night, so then I go, ‘It’s your bestie,'” she said, revealing that her friends call her “Miss Miss Westie.”

“TALKING TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE,” West captioned the post.

North has previously shared her rap name in one of West’s songs, which is unreleased but is a part of his record “Vultures.” The record is made alongside Ty Dolla $ign and was teased late last year at a listening party. At one point, North joined her dad onstage and lip-synched along to her verse, saying, “I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie.”

©GettyImages



Kanye and North

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share various kids, with North being their eldest at 12 years old. They also share Saint, 8, Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 6.