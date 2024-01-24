Bianca Censori turns heads in LA wearing ‘WET’ tank top while out with Kanye West

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have resumed their public outings, capturing attention with their striking looks. The couple is back in Los Angeles, and this week, Censori was photographed wearing a provocative and somewhat perplexing outfit as she headed to the tanning salon.



The Yeezy architect, who recently sparked pregnancy rumors, had her hair slicked back for the outing. She wore a white tank top that said ‘WET” in black letters, letting loose without a bra, and a pair of black boxers with a hole in the middle, intended for some NSFW activities. Completing the look, she wore black pumps.



As for the controversial rapper, he stayed cozy and warm, donning black sweatpants and layering a grey sweater with a black top. On his feet, he wore the same hotel slippers that Censori was spotted wearing a few days ago.

Ye and Censori: Back on Social Media

Folling the viral “WET” look, Ye shared a photo of her wearing a comically large fur coat, with the caption, “DRY.”



Their outing coincides with Ye’s return to social media. The rapper has been very active on Instagram recently, having deactivated his account in April 2023 after a previous suspension for violating the platform’s terms of service related to harassment, bullying, and hate speech.

He reactivated his account in December 2023, and this year, his page has mainly been dedicated to Censori and latex. The “Gold Digger” singer has been sharing provocative photos of Censori in latex. This week, he shared a video of Censori driving a truck in a black latex suit.

Last week, he posted photos of her cooking cream of wheat while wearing a black latex mask. The comments are filled with confused onlookers, considering how he used to allegedly criticize his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for wearing revealing outfits.

One of the top-liked comments reads, “I remember the episode where he was telling Kim he didn’t want her to expose herself so much. Fast forward to this. Poor girl being degraded on the daily. I hope she believes in herself to realize she is much more than this.” Another comment states, “What is wrong with you Kanye? Parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!”