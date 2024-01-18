Bianca Censori covers in semi-sheer trench coat amid pregnancy rumors

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is taking a break from her revealing ensembles while going out in Los Angeles. The Australian architect was recently spotted spending some quality time with the rapper, wearing an all-black ensemble, and surprising fans with her drastic change of wardrobe.

This time Bianca was photographed during her recent outing in LA, after rumors about a possible pregnancy started going around. The Head of Architecture at Yeeze was seen wearing a strapless bodysuit in a nude cheetah print, covering herself in a Balenciaga trench coat.

Bianca completed the look with Miu Miu black heeled boots while wearing her hair slicked back. It was reported that Bianca covered up after spotting paparazzi while walking to her car.

Fans of the rapper speculated about the pregnancy and pointed out that Kanye hinted at expanding his family during a recent appearance in Las Vegas. “You already know I’m impulsive/and another baby is my end goal,” the singer said in a new song played at a part, as reported by Page Six.

Back in 2019, he revealed that he was planning on having a bigger family, during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show. “[I want] seven kids,” he confessed at the time. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,“ he concluded.

Bianca and Kanye tied the knot in Beverly Hills during a private ceremony back in December 2022. The pair went on to travel around Europe, before traveling to Dubai at the end of 2023 and traveling back to the United States in December.