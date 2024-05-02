Cher reveals why she turned down Elvis and dates younger men

Cher is a living legend, and at 77, she continues to make headlines. The singer has been dating 38-year-old singer Alexander Edwards, since 2022, and their age gap has fascinated many.

In a recent interview with Jennifer Hudson, the “Believe” singer, revealed the hilarious and straightforward reason why dates younger men. Cher began telling a story about Elvis revealing that she turned him down because she was “nervous.” “I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous about his reputation,” she said.

Cher then said she is usually really shy when it comes to men, and the younger ones are the only ones who were brave enough to approach her. But at this stage of her life, the men her age or older, “are all dead.”

“The reason I got with young men is because men my age or older, well, now they’re all dead,” she said. “But before, they just never [did.] They were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones that were raised by women like me.”

Cher started tweeting about Edwards in November 2022, and they sparked engagement rumors the following month in December when she shared a photo of a huge diamond ring.

She revealed they were working on new music together in March 2023, but there were reports a couple of months later, in May, that they parted ways. But they were back together shortly after in September.

Things seem to be going strong. They were together just last month at the Dolce&Gabbana 40th Anniversary party on April 06 in Milan, Italy.

