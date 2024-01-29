Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted together at son Saint’s basketball game

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were photographed together in Los Angeles, attending their son Saint’s basketball game. The former husband and wife seemed to have an awkward encounter while watching the game and cheering for their son.

The rapper, who is currently romantically linked to Australian architect Bianca Censori, was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble, including black boots, loose trousers, and a pearl necklace. Meanwhile, the reality star looked cozy wearing a floor-length coat with a black hoodie underneath.

The pair had a brief conversation at one point after reuniting, however, they avoided sitting next to each other while the game was taking place. The singer and the businesswoman seem to be on amicable terms, as they reunited to watch their 8-year-old son play.

© GrosbyGroup





Kim previously shared her thoughts about co-parenting with Kanye during a conversation on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast. “It’s really f–king hard,“ she said at the time, commenting on the controversial headlines about the rapper’s behavior.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she went on to say. “That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Despite their co-parenting struggles, the celebrity family has been able to get to an agreement following their divorce, which was finalized in November 2022. The rapper was ordered to pay $200,000 a month to Kim in child support.

Kanye went on to marry Bianca in December of the same year, and it seems his kids also have a good relationship with his new partner, as they have been spotted having fun at Disneyland and during their time in Art Basel Miami.