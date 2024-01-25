Kim Kardashian wears a cut-out dress while Kylie Jenner sparkled at Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week

The first Paris Fashion Week of 2024 is in full effect, and Kim Kardashian has arrived. Kylie Jenner and their mom, Kris Jenner, were the only members of the famous family attending shows, but the Skims founder made her debut at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 on January 25, 2024, in Paris, France.



The 43-year-old chose a bold and fun look, rocking a floor-length black gown from the fashion house with cut-out holes down the front. It was giving goth mermaid vibes. The 43-year-old powerhouse accessorized with a large silver chocker necklace that ran down to her chest.

Momager Kris looked ready for business with an oversized black suit and black leather gloves. The 68 year-old wore a white collared shirt underneath, Margiela’s controversial shoes, and sunglasses.



As for the youngest member of the famous sisters, Kylie wore an ethereal silver dress with rainbow undertones that reflected off the light. She wore sheer and unique gloves, which could be a trend we see at the Met Gala this year. The sexy scaled look gave a different mermaid vibe from Kim.



Kylie, who has been making headlines with Timothée Chalamet finished the mermaid-inspired outfit with her hair down, giving off a wet and glossy look. She wore shimmery makeup with bold and perfect brows, diamond earrings, and white chunky heels.



The makeup mogul’s appearance comes after she stole the show at the Valentino Show Spring/Summer 2024, with her mini, Stormi Webster. They arrived in style, wearing matching black outfits with feather shawls.