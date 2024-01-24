Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster steal the show matching at Valentino Paris Fashion Week

The stars are in Paris for Fashion Week, showcasing their dazzling looks. On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner attended the Valentino Show Spring/Summer 2024, bringing a very special guest - her mini, Stormi Webster. They arrived in style, wearing matching black outfits with feather shawls.
Kylie and Stormi slayed in their matching black dresses, accessorizing with sunglasses. The 5-year-old, who is turning 6 next week, looked like a natural as she posed for the cameras in her glamorous look. While the 26-year-old wore a sleeveless gown, Stormi was in a long-sleeved dress with feather details on the sleeves.
Once inside, they were joined by Kylie’s mom and Stormi’s grandma, Kris Jenner. Once again proving she is a professional, Stormi was photographed clapping with all the adults.
Kylie, who has been making headlines with Timothée Chalamet, shares Stormi and her 23-month-old son, Aire, with ex Travis Scott.
The Kardashians take Aspen! Kendall Jenner, Kim, and Khloé hit the slopes
Kim Kardashian shows her Balenciaga bag collection after ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with the brand
Selena Gomez denies she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift
Earlier in the day, Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show alone. She wore a stunning sheer white dress, with natural makeup and her hair down, styled in light glamorous curls.
For the first round of Paris Fashion Week, it seems only Kylie, Kris, and Stormi were in France representing the Kardashian/Jenner clan. But there are still plenty of opportunities to see the famous family. Check out the fashion week schedule below.
- MIAMI FASHION WEEK: JAN 24 - 28, 2024
- COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK FALL-WINTER 2024: JAN 29 - FEB 2, 2024
- NEW YORK FASHION WEEK FALL-WINTER 2024: FEB 9 - 14, 2024
- LONDON FASHION WEEK FALL-WINTER 2024: FEB 16 - 20, 2024
- MILAN FASHION WEEK FALL-WINTER 2024: FEB 20 - 26, 2024
- PARIS FASHION WEEK FALL-WINTER 2024: FEB 26 - MAR 5, 2024
- PARIS FASHION WEEK MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2025: JUN 18 - 23, 2024
- NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SPRING-SUMMER 2025: SEP 6 - 11, 2024
- LONDON FASHION WEEK SPRING-SUMMER 2025: SEP 13 - 17, 2024
- MILAN FASHION WEEK SPRING-SUMMER 2025: SEP 17 - 23, 2024
- PARIS FASHION WEEK SPRING-SUMMER 2025: SEP 23 - OCT 1, 2024
- NYFW BRIDAL: OCT 8 - 10, 2024