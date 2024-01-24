Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster steal the show matching at Valentino Paris Fashion Week

The stars are in Paris for Fashion Week, showcasing their dazzling looks. On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner attended the Valentino Show Spring/Summer 2024, bringing a very special guest - her mini, Stormi Webster. They arrived in style, wearing matching black outfits with feather shawls.



Kylie and Stormi slayed in their matching black dresses, accessorizing with sunglasses. The 5-year-old, who is turning 6 next week, looked like a natural as she posed for the cameras in her glamorous look. While the 26-year-old wore a sleeveless gown, Stormi was in a long-sleeved dress with feather details on the sleeves.



Once inside, they were joined by Kylie’s mom and Stormi’s grandma, Kris Jenner. Once again proving she is a professional, Stormi was photographed clapping with all the adults.



Kylie, who has been making headlines with Timothée Chalamet, shares Stormi and her 23-month-old son, Aire, with ex Travis Scott.

Earlier in the day, Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show alone. She wore a stunning sheer white dress, with natural makeup and her hair down, styled in light glamorous curls.



For the first round of Paris Fashion Week, it seems only Kylie, Kris, and Stormi were in France representing the Kardashian/Jenner clan. But there are still plenty of opportunities to see the famous family. Check out the fashion week schedule below.