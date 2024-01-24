Kim Kardashian shows her Balenciaga bag collection after ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with the brand

Kim Kardashian’s favorite fashion brand went under fire in 2022 for an inappropriate holiday ad campaign. During the outrage, Kardashian took time to react and share her position over the controversy by saying she was disturbed and was planning to reconsider her association with the luxury fashion house. “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” she shared on Twitter. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she assured.

©Kim Kardashian





Over a year has passed, and now Balenciaga has appointed Kim as their new ambassador while celebrating the return of the brand’s iconic Le City Bag, initially launched in 2000.

For the announcement of the new partnership, the Kardashians star can be seen posing for the brand’s Closet Campaign. A clip also shows Kim counting how many Balenciaga bags she owns. After going shelve by shelve, she counted 129 Balenciaga bags. “My guess will be… 130,” Kardashian says in the campaign video before realizing she was one handbag off.

To make it official, Kardashian also shared a statement confirming her return to Balenciaga. “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” she said. “This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador,” she finished.