Over the last decade, Mathilde Pinault has gone from an equestrian and an athlete, to a fashion icon at red carpets. Style and taste appear to run in the family.

The 22 year old is the daughter of François-Henri Pinault, the president and CEO of the Klering group. This organization owns luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, and Bottega Veneta. Mathilde also has the influence and guidance of Salma Hayek, her stepmother, who married Pinault in 2009.

While Mathilde doesn’t seem like she’s stepping away from equestrian world anytime soon, her evolving style has made her into one of this generation’s “It girls.”

Mathilde Pinault: It-girl style