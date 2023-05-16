Mathilde Pinault wears an effortlessly chic Spring look accessorizing with Balenciaga

Mathilde Pinault is enjoying Spring and the fun it has to offer. The 22-year-old was all smiles on a recent trip to the coast and looked effortlessly chic posing in front of the gorgeous blue waters.



She wore a cropped white tank top, baggy jeans, an oversized dress shirt, and white sneakers for her day in the sun. Mathilde accessorized with the white Balenciaga Ghost Lizard Effect Medium Shoulder Bag, released in Spring Summer 2020. It retailed for $1750, but considering her dad is Francois-Henri Pinault, she likely got the bag for free.

Mathilde, whose stepmom is Salma Hayek, is the heiress of her dad’s luxury goods company, Kering. The multi-billion dollar company owns Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.



©GettyImages



Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Mathilde Pinault Paris Fashion Week

Her mother is Francois’ first wife, Dorothée Lepère, an interior designer. She seems to be following in her father’s footsteps, learning what she needs to one day run the company. According to her LinkedIn, since 2020, Mathilde has been enrolled as a student in the Emlyon Business School in Lyon, France, and is set to graduate in 2024.

Her profile notes that she is studying Economic and Social Sciences, Accounting, and Business / Management.

The young woman is also an equestrian. She began competing when she was 10, recently taking home 2nd at the Hubside Jumping Valence competition in December. Sadly, she recently lost the horse she competed with and loved.

In March, she shared a touching tribute to her faithful companion, named Nickel, expressing her grief. “Thank you for everything my Nickel, for what you taught me and what you gave me, you will remain in my heart my faithful companion,“ she wrote in the caption.