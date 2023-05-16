Elsa Pataky relaxes in her art studio and shares her daughter’s work

Elsa Pataky is proud of her daughter’s work. The Spanish actress shared a photo of her home’s art studio, which has a stunning view of animals and trees. She also showed off some of India Rose’s art work.

The photo shows Pataky in her home’s art studio, which has a view of the family’s yard and property, filled with greenery. She’s sitting down on the floor in a comfortable looking orange dress, wearing her hair in an updo and she looks at a donkey, which the Hemsworth-Patakys presumably own. The most striking part of the photo is the artwork that appears, which was painted by India Rose and features a portrait of the donkey. “Quiet afternoons at our little art studio. Donkey painted by Indi,” Pataky captioned the post.

Earlier this month, one of Pataky’s closest friends shared some photos and clips of a girls trip in Australia’s Gold Coast. Pataky and her daughter India were accompanied by a friend and her daughter, and appeared to have a great time at the luxurious JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort, ﻿where they enjoyed the pool and the all you can eat buffet. “Reminiscing on the holidays,” reads the post’s caption. “So special to have a little staycation, just us girls. Hotel room, yummy food, shopping.”

Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth have three children: India Rose, Tristan and Sasha. While the family bonds over their love of sports, India and Pataky are drawn closer together by their love of horseback riding, with Pataky revealing that she has nine horses at home. “The space dedicated to horses versus the space devoted to the boy’s dirt bike track is running at about 50/50 right now,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “My kids are totally wild. I’ve never been a mum that has hovered. They’re fearless. They’ve been tough from day one and adore nature.”

