Elsa Pataky’s ultimate girls-only vacation with daughter India and bestie

Spanish actress, Elsa Pataky recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her latest trip, a fun-filled girls-only vacation on Australia’s Gold Coast. She traded the red carpet for a sunny adventure with her daughter India and one of her besties! For this trip, they chose to stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort, where they indulged in various activities to unwind and bond.

And these moms and daughters did not shy away from some adrenaline-pumping activities! They indulged in swimming in the resort’s fabulous pool and plunging from water slides, shopping at Zara, eating out and even having an epic pillow fight. The 46-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram giving her fans a glimpse of their action-packed itinerary.

The post was captioned:

“Reminiscing on the holidays 🥰 So special to have a little staycation, just us girls. Hotel room, yummy food, shopping 💛⭐️ YTG”

Elsa and her daughter India, whom she shares with her husband Chris Hemsworth, seem to have an unbreakable bond. Just last month, the mother-daughter duo was seen bonding over their shared love of horseback riding. While the recent getaway didn’t include any mention of horse riding, it’s clear that the two have a special connection that goes beyond any particular activity. We can’t help but admire the amazing relationship between them and the exciting moments they shared.