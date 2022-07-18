Chris Hemsworth honors his wife Elsa Pataky for her 46 birthday

Chris Hemsworth is honoring his wife and the mother of his children on her birthday. Elsa Pataky just turned 46 years old, and the Thor actor took to social media to share how much he loves her.

The 38-year-old actor posted a black and white behind-the-scenes picture of him and Elsa while working on the Thor: Love and Thunder set. “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!” he began.

“Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier,” he joked. “Love you @elsapataky ❤️🎉.”

Elsa also took to Instagram to share how she was spending her birthday. “Having such a great time with this LEGENDS!/ pasándolo bien!! 🥰” she captioned a carousel of snaps. The images include the family having fun at a resort and the kids roasting marshmallows on the beach.

Pataky and Hemsworth met in 2010 and married in December of the same year. The beloved couple share daughter India Rose, 10, and a set of twin boys.

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky , Chris Hemsworth and their kids Sasha and Tristan attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Recently, the actress and founder of Purely Byron took to social media to show off her toned body in a new advertisement for her husband’s Centr Fit workout app.

The mother-of-three can be seen doing several routines at the gym, including battle ropes and lifting weights. She also gives her testimony on how the program helped her build strength and the body of her dreams.

Although being an action star sounds rough, when Pataky isn’t at the gym, she is pampering herself with her newly launched skincare brand. The brand pays homage to the raw beauty of the Byron Shire, and it is formulated with powerful natural-origin ingredients to create change in the skin.