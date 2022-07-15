Elsa Pataky is a superwoman for many reasons. Besides being great to her kids, she is also a supportive wife to her husband Chris Hemsworth’s businesses. Recently, the actress and founder of Purely Byron took to social media to show off her toned body in a new advertisement for the Thor star’s Centr Fit workout app.

The mother-of-three can be seen doing several routines at the gym, including battle ropes and lifting weights. She also gives her testimony on how the program helped her build strength and the body of her dreams.

©Elsa Pataky



Elsa Pataky says her toned body is thanks to Chris Hemsworth’s workout app

The 45-year-old Spain native recently starred in Interceptor, where she played JJ Collins, a tough soldier tasked with saving the world. A role that demanded a lot of her physically and that reminded her household that she’s also an action star, something that’s inspiring for her kids.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Pataky gave details about her experience filming “Interceptor” and the hard work she put in to be able to look the part and shoot her stunts. “I’ve always been a big fan of action movies since I was little,” she said. “I grew up watching Indiana Jones and wanted to be the female version of that role.” Pataky trained for six months before shooting the film and says she learned around 800 moves to perform most of her stunts.

©Courtesy



Although being an action star sounds rough, when Pataky isn’t at the gym, she is pampering herself with her newly launched skincare brand. The brand pays homage to the raw beauty of the Byron Shire, and it is formulated with powerful natural-origin ingredients to create change in the skin.

According to the brand, their products have clinically-proven actives and contain filler-free formulations that are good for your skin and our planet.