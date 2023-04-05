Elsa Pataky and her daughter India bond over their love of horseback riding

Elsa Pataky and her eldest daughter have fostered a passion for horseback riding. Pataky, who’s long been invested in horses and in the sport, has passed down that love to her daughter, India Rose, who appears just as invested as her mom, often appearing in photos smiling atop and alongside horses.

Pataky’s most recent post is all about her and India, and her happiness over getting the chance to share this passion with her daughter. The post shows the two competing in the same sporting event, and features photos of the two, together and apart, atop of their horses. “Such a great weekend both competing at the same event,” Pataky captioned the post. “She is going to be much better than me in a blink! So much fun to share all these moments with you Indi!”

In the photos, India looks strikingly like her father, Chris Hemsworth. And while the entire family is very sporty, practicing surfing, martial arts, and more, horseback riding appears to be Elsa and India’s thing.

In an interview with Vogue, Pataky spoke about her love and passion for horseback riding, which rivals her love of acting. “The cross-country jumps were bigger than me! How is that possible? I’ve done gutsy things like raced motorcycles, but that’s a sport that relies on your own ability. With jumping, the horse is tuning into your confidence, and likewise you’re placing trust in it. That shared experience is what makes it truly special,” she explained.

In her home in Byron Bay, Australia, Pataky has nine horses. The family is working on renovating their homes, adapting to fit in their various athletic passions. “The space dedicated to horses versus the space devoted to the boy’s dirt bike track is running at about 50/50 right now,” she said. “My kids are totally wild. I’ve never been a mum that has hovered. They’re fearless. They’ve been tough from day one and adore nature.”