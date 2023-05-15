Shakira’s kids star in new music video ‘Acróstico’: ‘They asked to be part of it’

Shakira has released a very personal song titled ‘Acróstico,’ surprising her fans with a new emotional music video starring her two kids, 10-year-old Milan and 8-year-old Sasha.

The proud mom can be seen playing the piano next to her kids, who also share her passion for music. The song is a special tribute to her children, with a series of clips that include adorable photos of them as babies.

The video also seems to be a way for Shakira to start fresh, following their recent move to Miami, Florida. The singer can be seen performing the track with unpacked boxes placed behind her.

“This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up with joy and Sasha has dedicated hours to the piano, discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote. “They have both been by my side in the studio and after listening to this song dedicated to them they asked to be a part of it.”

She continued, “They have felt it and interpreted themselves for themselves, with the passion and feeling of someone who was music inside of them. Milan and Sasha, is beautiful to see how you open your wings to start to make your dreams come true.”

“There is nothing that makes me feel more complete than being your mom,” she concluded. Friends of the Colombian star praised her for the sweet music video, including Karol G, who wrote, “Nothing more special than feeling the truth.”