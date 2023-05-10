Tom Cruise is allegedly ‘extremely interested’ in dating Shakira

Tom Cruise and Shakira set the internet aflame when they were photographed and recorded at Miami’s Formula One Grand Prix. And while many believe that the two are friends and have known each other for some time, a source claims Cruise is very interested in pursuing her.

©GrosbyGroup



Cruise and Shakira

“He is extremely interested in pursuing her,” said a source to Page Six, claiming that Cruise sent her some flowers after their meeting in Miami. “There is chemistry.” The source claims that they’re both single and that Shakira isn’t taller than him, which appears to be a big deal. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” continued the source, adding that Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The cherry on top: “She isn’t taller than him.”

Videos taken over the weekend show Cruise and Shakira in animated conversation. Footage also shows the moment when one of her sons approached her, jumping close to her in excitement.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

Cruise most recent relationship was with Hayley Atwell, with whom he worked on the upcoming “Mission Impossible” film. Before that, he was notoriously married to Katie Holmes, with whom he had a daughter, Suri. He’d first been married to Nicole Kidman, with whom he had two adopted children, Connor and Isabella.

Over the past year, Shakira has been dealing with her very public break up from her partner of a decade, Gerard Pique. The two appear to have broken up following rumors that he cheated on her with a younger woman.

