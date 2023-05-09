Goyo posts photo with Shakira, celebrating women and Colombia

Colombia had a lot to celebrate at the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards. Amongst the evening’s winners were Shakira and Goyo, two Colombian women who took some of the most important awards home.

Goyo, who was awarded with the Agent of Change recognition, shaered a photo alongside Shakira, captioning it with an inspiring message. “The power that we have as women is strong enough to transform anything,” she captioned her post in Spanish.

Fans and followers were quick to praise both women. “In Colombia we’re blessed to have such talented women representing us,” wrote a follower. “Gorgeous Goyo,” wrote the Colombian singer Juliana Velasquez. “Thank you for everything that you are, what you represent and what you inspire.”

Goyo’s award was presented by her mother, Nelfa Perea, who introduced it with an emotional speech. Billboard provided a transcription in English: “Buenas noches, there aren’t words when emotions speak for themselves. It’s an honor to give this award to my daughter, whom with lots of love we call Goyo. Ladies and gentleman, thank you Billboard, God for giving me this daughter and thanks to all of you for supporting [women] day after day.”

Goyo’s daughter, Saba Perea, also said some words about her mother. “I want to thank my mom for always inspiring me and encouraging me to chase my dreams. I love her, I love you mom and thank you Billboard for giving her this award, I really think she deserves it.”