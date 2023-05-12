Shakira©GettyImages
Shakira’s new song ‘Acróstico’: Find here its meaning and the complete English translation

In “Acróstico” the 46-year-old Barranquilla native says that her sons are the true loves of her life

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Shakira continues opening her heart, writing a song for her two sons this time. The new heartwarming ballad titled “Acróstico” comes after the Colombian star broke a record with tunes aimed to ex Gerard Piqué, including “Te Felicito” to the jaw-dropping “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

In “Acróstico,” which in English means “acrostic” — another word for a poem, the 46-year-old Barranquilla native says that her sons are the true loves of her life and the reason why she was able to move on after the retired soccer player broke her heart.

In the verses, the Spanish-language song also spells out her son’s names, Milan and Sasha. “You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn’t want you to see my fragility,” Shakira sings in the first verse, adding that she will always be there for them, “And even though life treated me like this / I will be strong just for you.”

The recording artist also references her split from Piqué in the second verse. She sings: “Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek / Learning to forgive is wise.” Shakira even advises her sons to be better and do better when things are not working out. “If things are damaged, don’t throw them away, repair them / Face your problems head on / You have to laugh at life / Even though the wounds hurt,” she sings.

VERSE 1

You taught me that love is not a scam and that when it’s real, it doesn’t end.

I tried to stop you from seeing me cry; I didn’t want you to see my fragility.

But things are not always as we dream.

Sometimes we run, but we don’t know where we’re going.

Never doubt that I will be here.

Talk to me, and I’ll listen to you

PRE-CHORUS

And even though life treated me like this

I will be strong just for you

CHORUS

All I want is your happiness.

And to be with you

Your smile is my weakness.

Loving you cures my pain.

It makes me feel better.

I’m here for whatever you need.

You came to complete what I am

VERSE 2

Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise; only love comes out of those lips.

If things are damaged, don’t throw them away; repair them.

Face your problems head-on.

You have to laugh at life.

Even though the wounds hurt

PRE-CHORUS

You have to give people your whole heart.

Even if they hurt you for no reason

CHORUS

All I want is your happiness.

And to be with you

Your smile is my weakness.

Loving you cures my pain.

It makes me feel better.

I’m here for whatever you need.

You came to complete what I am

OUTRO

You cure my pain

You make me feel better.

I’m here for whatever you need.

You came to complete what I am

