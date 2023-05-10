Billboard Latin Women In Music - Show©GettyImages
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were all smiles crossing paths in Miami restaurant

Tom Cruise was recently spotted hanging out with the singer, and he is rumored to be pursuing her romantically.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Shakira has had a lot of fun in Miami lately. The singer has reunited with old friends and music collaborators and has taken time to go on public appearances, most recently at the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Colombian icon has experienced an incredible year professionally and well-deserved recognition from her peers and celebrity friends, including Tom Cruise, who was recently spotted hanging out with her and is rumored to be pursuing the singer romantically.

F1 Grand Prix of Miami©GettyImages

Shakira was recently spotted having dinner at one of Miami’s celebrity hotspots. The star entered Cipriani, where Grand Prix star Lewis Hamilton was also enjoying a meal with his friends. It seems the pair crossed paths and Hamilton even gave the singer a friendly smile when he noticed it was her making her way to the restaurant.

There is no doubt that the musician has had tremendous success with her recent projects, and she is now experiencing a new life in Miami, following her controversial divorce from Gerard Piqué, which made her start fresh in the United States after moving from Barcelona.

According to ‘Hoy Dia,’ Shakira will be focusing on herself for the next three months, as she will be away from her kids, as part of her custody agreement with Piqué. “According to the Spanish media, her custody agreement with Pique gives her seventy percent of custody,” explained the show’s host in Spanish. This means that Sasha and Milan will spend until September in Barcelona.

